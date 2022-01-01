Reuben in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve reuben

Righteous Reuben image

 

Las Vegas

9500 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about Las Vegas
Back to the 80s Cafe & More image

 

Back to the 80s Cafe & More

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paul Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Grilled pastrami and melted swiss cheese piled high with house made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted marble rye bread
More about Back to the 80s Cafe & More
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grand Irish Reuben.$14.00
More Corned Beef, this time on grilled Marble Rye with a Red Onion Relish & topped with White Irish Cheddar ​
More about McMullan's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Milkshakes

Caesar Salad

Pad Thai

Garlic Bread

Garlic Knots

Brisket

Antipasto Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston