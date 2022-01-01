Rice bowls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve rice bowls
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL
|$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|CHEESY BEANS & RICE MINI-BOWL (gf)
|$4.00
rice topped with refried beans and cashew queso
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL
|$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
|Falafel Doner Rice Bowl
|$24.95
Beef and lamb are freshly sliced. Served with rice and salad.
|Chicken Doner Rice Bowl
|$24.95
Beef and lamb are freshly sliced. Served with rice and salad.
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Sushi Rice Bowl (Serves 4-6)
|$4.95
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl
|$6.95