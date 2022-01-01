Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve rice bowls

GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESY BEANS & RICE MINI-BOWL (gf)$4.00
rice topped with refried beans and cashew queso
More about Graze Kitchen
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL image

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
More about The Great Greek
9eb749a1-1ed6-438a-91a5-fda5b11ef595 image

 

Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill

3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Doner Rice Bowl$24.95
Beef and lamb are freshly sliced. Served with rice and salad.
Chicken Doner Rice Bowl$24.95
Beef and lamb are freshly sliced. Served with rice and salad.
More about Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Rice Bowl (Serves 4-6)$4.95
More about Vegas Poke Company
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl$6.95
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

