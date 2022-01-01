Rigatoni in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#41 Baked Rigatoni Rigate
|$15.99
Italian Three cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce
|Side of Rigatoni Rigate Pomodoro
|$5.99
Rigatoni covered in Pomodoro sauce.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Rigatoni Amore
|$18.95
Rigatoni noodles topped with marinara sautéed with green peppers, onions, and garlic served with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken. Served with bread upon request.
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$15.00
creamy tomato sauce, parmigiano, chili flake, vodka
More about Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Large Cheese Pizza, Baked rigatoni
|$22.95
|Baked Rigatoni
|$11.50
Rigatoni pasta, homemade marinara, white sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozz baked to perfection.
|Large Specialty Pizza, Baked rigatoni
|$29.95