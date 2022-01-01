Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#41 Baked Rigatoni Rigate$15.99
Italian Three cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce
Side of Rigatoni Rigate Pomodoro$5.99
Rigatoni covered in Pomodoro sauce.
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Amore$18.95
Rigatoni noodles topped with marinara sautéed with green peppers, onions, and garlic served with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken. Served with bread upon request.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
Rigatoni Alla Vodka image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$15.00
creamy tomato sauce, parmigiano, chili flake, vodka
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cheese Pizza, Baked rigatoni$22.95
Baked Rigatoni$11.50
Rigatoni pasta, homemade marinara, white sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozz baked to perfection.
Large Specialty Pizza, Baked rigatoni$29.95
More about Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

