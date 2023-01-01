Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank with Saffron Risotto$36.00
Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto$64.00
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen DTLV

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto$16.00
parmesan cream
More about Carson Kitchen DTLV
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parmigiano Risotto$12.00
parmigiano, fresh herbs
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Risotto con Funghi$22.75
Fresh Grilled Mushrooms Gently added into our Homemade Cheese Risotto
More about First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102
Restaurant banner

 

Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arancini (risotto balls)$11.00
Crispy risotto balls | cashew cream | marinara | Alfredo
More about Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd

