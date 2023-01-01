Risotto in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve risotto
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Lamb Shank with Saffron Risotto
|$36.00
|Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto
|$64.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen DTLV
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto
|$16.00
parmesan cream
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Parmigiano Risotto
|$12.00
parmigiano, fresh herbs
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Risotto con Funghi
|$22.75
Fresh Grilled Mushrooms Gently added into our Homemade Cheese Risotto