Salad bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Bowl of Soup & Small Salad
|$9.75
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Power Bowl
|$13.00
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions