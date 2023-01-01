Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve salad bowl

Amore Taste of Chicago image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Soup & Small Salad$9.75
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Power Bowl$13.00
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack - Las Vegas NEW

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anti-Salad Power Bowl$11.50
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
More about The Crack Shack - Las Vegas NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Fried Rice

Chicken Pasta

Drunken Noodles

Garlic Knots

Chicken Teriyaki

Spaghetti

Pasta Salad

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (30 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston