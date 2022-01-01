Salad wrap in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve salad wrap
Meraki Greek Grill
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Aegean Greek Salad Wrap
|$8.49
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|GREEK SALAD WRAP
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
Meraki Greek Grill
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Aegean Greek Salad Wrap
|$8.49
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|GREEK SALAD WRAP
|$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions , almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce.
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese