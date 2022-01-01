Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve salad wrap

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Aegean Greek Salad Wrap$8.49
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aegean Greek Salad Wrap$8.49
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Item pic

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions , almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
More about Lucino's Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD WRAP$7.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions _ Garbanzo Beans - Cucumbers - Kalamata Olives - Feta - Hummus - Tzatziki - Flour Tortilla
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Croissants

Chili Burgers

Caesar Salad

Grilled Steaks

Ceviche

Lasagna

Veggie Burritos

Key Lime Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston