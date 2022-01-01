Salmon in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve salmon
Island Fin Poke
6050 N.Decatur Blvd Suite 102A, North Las Vegas
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Island Fin Poke Las Vegas
8780 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Salmon
|$7.00
Salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Blackened Salmon
|$21.99
Blackened salmon with
spinach and passionfruit sauce
HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Spicy Salmon Tartare
|$15.00
Salmon with salsa verde, calabrian chili
served with Other Mama famous Togarashi Waffle Fries
|Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll
|$9.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Pan-Roasted Salmon *
|$11.00
Grilled salmon filet marinated with garlic, rosemary, thyme, canola-olive oil
Cous Cous cooked with red and yellow bell peppers, red onion, lemon zest and vegetable stock
Salmon is topped with lemon-garlic oil and julienne red pepper.