Salmon in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Poke Bowl image

 

Island Fin Poke

6050 N.Decatur Blvd Suite 102A, North Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
Salmon Poke Bowl image

 

Island Fin Poke Las Vegas

8780 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke Las Vegas
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled) image

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
More about HUMMUS
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$7.00
Salmon
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$21.99
Blackened salmon with
spinach and passionfruit sauce
More about Via Brasil Steakhouse
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled) image

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
More about HUMMUS
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Tartare$15.00
Salmon with salsa verde, calabrian chili
served with Other Mama famous Togarashi Waffle Fries
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll$9.00
More about Other Mama
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Roasted Salmon *$11.00
Grilled salmon filet marinated with garlic, rosemary, thyme, canola-olive oil
Cous Cous cooked with red and yellow bell peppers, red onion, lemon zest and vegetable stock
Salmon is topped with lemon-garlic oil and julienne red pepper.
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Cheesecake

Cake

Ceviche

Belgian Waffles

Tostadas

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston