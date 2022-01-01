Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$9.00
Plaza Salmon Roll$16.00
Salmon, Salmon Skin, Avocado, Asparagus, Red Onion, Spicy Garlic Ponzu, Sweet Soy Glaze, Sweet Potato
Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
Crispy salmon skin, gobo, cucumber
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll$9.00
More about Other Mama
Salmon Roll image

 

Shabuya

4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Salmon Roll$4.25
More about Shabuya

