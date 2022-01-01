Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon salad in
Las Vegas
/
Las Vegas
/
Salmon Salad
Las Vegas restaurants that serve salmon salad
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Salmon + Salad
$14.50
Seared or Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Hennessey's Las Vegas
425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Salmon BTLA Salad
$18.00
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas
Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore
Westside
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
The Strip
Avg 4
(33 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Centennial
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More near Las Vegas to explore
Henderson
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Saint George
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kingman
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Boulder City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
No reviews yet
Colorado City
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
