Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon + Salad$14.50
Seared or Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Hennessey's Las Vegas

425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BTLA Salad$18.00
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Chips And Salsa

Tostadas

Rice Bowls

Katsu

Fritters

Yogurt Parfaits

Blueberry Cheesecake

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (883 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston