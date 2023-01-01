Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SUSHI

YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Sashimi Salad$22.00
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, avocado, spicy ponzu, sesame oil, masago
Sashimi Moriawase$70.00
21 pc seasonal assortment
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kuben

5025 S Fort Apache Rd ste 105, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi Bento$17.00
California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame
Sashimi 6 PCS Bento$18.00
California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame
More about Kuben
Other Mama image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)$34.00
15 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.
Deluxe Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)$53.00
26 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.
5 pc Salmon Sashimi$12.00
More about Other Mama

Neighborhood Map

Map

Map

