Sashimi in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve sashimi
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
SUSHI
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Chef Sashimi Salad
|$22.00
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, avocado, spicy ponzu, sesame oil, masago
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$70.00
21 pc seasonal assortment
More about Kuben
Kuben
5025 S Fort Apache Rd ste 105, Las vegas
|Salmon Sashimi Bento
|$17.00
California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame
|Sashimi 6 PCS Bento
|$18.00
California roll, 2 pieces gyoza, salad, miso soup, edamame
More about Other Mama
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)
|$34.00
15 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.
|Deluxe Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)
|$53.00
26 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.
|5 pc Salmon Sashimi
|$12.00