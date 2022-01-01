Shawarma in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shawarma
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|SHAWARMA
|$19.00
mushroom shawarma, white rice, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion,
crispy chickpeas, parsley, lemon-tahini sauce, white balsamic dressing (gfo)
|MUSHROOM SHAWARMA PITA
|$16.00
seasoned and sauteed portobello, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, parsley (gfo)
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Fries
|$12.99
Marinated Steak, tahini,( toom special garlic sauce) hummus, tomato, pickles, onion
|Arabic Street Cone Tri tip steak Shawarma
|$10.99
Marinated steak inside a Arabic street bread cone, tahini, hummus,
( toom special garlic sauce) tomato, pickles, onion
Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Chicken Shawarma sandwich
|$13.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce