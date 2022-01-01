Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve shawarma

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHAWARMA$19.00
mushroom shawarma, white rice, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion,
crispy chickpeas, parsley, lemon-tahini sauce, white balsamic dressing (gfo)
MUSHROOM SHAWARMA PITA$16.00
seasoned and sauteed portobello, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, parsley (gfo)
More about Graze Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tri Tip Steak Shawarma Fries$12.99
Marinated Steak, tahini,( toom special garlic sauce) hummus, tomato, pickles, onion
Arabic Street Cone Tri tip steak Shawarma$10.99
Marinated steak inside a Arabic street bread cone, tahini, hummus,
( toom special garlic sauce) tomato, pickles, onion
More about Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Item pic

 

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$13.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
Beef Shawarma Plate$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce
More about Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Fried Pickles

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston