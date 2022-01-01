Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie Combo$13.99
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie Combo$13.99
More about Marie Callender's #293
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Dinner Size.$18.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
Kids Shepherd's Pie.$8.00
More about McMullan's Irish Pub

