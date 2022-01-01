Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$16.00
1/4 lb Warm Shrimp, Cajun mayo, Cajun seasoning, topped with green onions
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about LobsterME
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Battered shrimp, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Other Mama image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel On Top Roll$15.00
More about Other Mama
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Spring Rolls Shrimp$8.95
Rice Paper wrapped with lettuce, mint, sweet basil, carrot served with sweet peanut sauce
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$16.00
1/4 lb Warm Shrimp, Cajun mayo, seasoning, topped with green onions
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about LobsterME

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Fried Ravioli

Bean Burritos

Drunken Noodles

Caprese Salad

Tostadas

Beef Salad

Chicken Katsu

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston