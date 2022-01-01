Shrimp rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about LobsterME
LobsterME
3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
1/4 lb Warm Shrimp, Cajun mayo, Cajun seasoning, topped with green onions
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Battered shrimp, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
More about Other Mama
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll
|$16.00
|Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel On Top Roll
|$15.00
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Fresh Spring Rolls Shrimp
|$8.95
Rice Paper wrapped with lettuce, mint, sweet basil, carrot served with sweet peanut sauce
More about LobsterME
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
1/4 lb Warm Shrimp, Cajun mayo, seasoning, topped with green onions
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*