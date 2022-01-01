Shrimp salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Shrimp and Surimi Crab Salad
|$11.99
Shrimp, surimi crab, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, wonton chips. Choice of Asian sesame, Asian ginger, chili garlic aioli, ponzu, or Hawaiian style ranch dressing served on the side.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
|Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.95
Naked shrimp, tomato, red onion and cilantro seasoned with spicy lime dressing
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cajun Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, corn, tossed in our Cajun dressing. Topped with tomatoes, Cajun shrimp, and crispy onions