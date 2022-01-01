Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Surimi Crab Salad$11.99
Shrimp, surimi crab, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, wonton chips. Choice of Asian sesame, Asian ginger, chili garlic aioli, ponzu, or Hawaiian style ranch dressing served on the side.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad C
Grilled Lime Shrimp Salad EC
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$15.95
Naked shrimp, tomato, red onion and cilantro seasoned with spicy lime dressing
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp Salad$14.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, corn, tossed in our Cajun dressing. Topped with tomatoes, Cajun shrimp, and crispy onions
More about LobsterME

