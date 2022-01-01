Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#4 Shrimp Scampi$12.99
Sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with Garlic Knot
#4 Shrimp Scampi$15.59
Sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with Garlic Knot
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi Crepe$7.75
Savory Shrimp Scampi Crepe topped with an Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, and Crispy Garlic Salad.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Banner pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$22.00
More about Flour & Barley
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi (8)$23.95
w/rice
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$19.45
Jumbo Argentine red shrimp with garlic, basil, tomato, lemon, white wine garlic caper sauce, over spaghetti.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.95
Grilled shrimp tossed in a garlic, buttery wine sauce.
More about First Bistro

