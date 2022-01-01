Shrimp scampi in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#4 Shrimp Scampi
|$12.99
Sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with Garlic Knot
|$15.59
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Scampi Crepe
|$7.75
Savory Shrimp Scampi Crepe topped with an Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, and Crispy Garlic Salad.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.00
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Scampi (8)
|$23.95
w/rice
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$19.45
Jumbo Argentine red shrimp with garlic, basil, tomato, lemon, white wine garlic caper sauce, over spaghetti.