Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS$23.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos EC
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos EC
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Spicy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Shrimp Taco$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
Kids Shrimp Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp-TACO$6.00
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Baja Shrimp Tacos$19.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
3 Baja Shrimp Tacos$24.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
3 Baja Shrimp Tacos$19.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
Kids Shrimp Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's #293
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.99
crispy shrimp*, mango de gallo, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Shrimp Taco$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
Item pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
3 flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and mixed cheeses with rice and beans.
More about Rustic House

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Carne Asada Tacos

Pudding

Tarts

Italian Subs

Cheese Pizza

Omelettes

Fried Pickles

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston