Shrimp tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS
|$23.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos EC
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos EC
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
|Kids Shrimp Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|2 Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$19.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
|3 Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$24.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|2 Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
|3 Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$19.45
Beer Battered Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|2 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos P
|Kids Shrimp Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|3 Grilled Lime Shrimp Tacos C
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
crispy shrimp*, mango de gallo, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
