Sliders in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve sliders
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#8 Garlic Knot Eggplant Slider
|$4.99
Freshly breaded Eggplant covered in Pomodoro Sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
|#8 Garlic Knot Meatball Slider
|$5.99
Chef Louis famous meatball covered in mozzarella cheese on a butter garlic knot.
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|2 Sliders Kids
|$10.00
|Trio Sliders
|$14.00
Choose your favorite 3 meats and have them on sliders!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Slider Smoked Brisket
|$4.95
|Slider Pulled Pork
|$4.95
|Slider Smoked Chicken
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Sliders (TG)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Slider Roll
|$0.50
|Trio Sliders
|$14.00
|2 Sliders Kids
|$10.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Tony's Brisket Sliders
|$18.99
|Smoke & Fire Sliders
|$12.99
|Blueberry Sliders
|$13.99
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg
|$7.95
everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg
|Chopped Brisket Slider
|$6.95
everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Sliders
|$11.00
Ground beef
Serrano ham
Caramelized onions
Salt and pepper
Aioli sauce (This aioli is spicier because extra Sriracha is added)
Blue cheese crumbled
Green onions, Fried onions
Garnished with parsley
FRIED ONIONS
Onions, Flour
Salt and pepper
Paprika, Milk
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY-EGGS
WHEAT-GLUTEN
SOY
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Serrano Sliders
|$11.00
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|RH Angus Sliders
|$14.00
Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle. Choice of fries or any side salad.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Beef Sliders
|$13.95
Caramelized onion, 1000 island, American cheese.
Wing & Go - Las Vegas
4501 PARADISE RD, LAS VEGAS
|3 Sliders
|$8.99
3 delicious classic sliders served with boom sauce, slaw and pickles. You’ll also find a little surprise of fried pickles in your box. Comes with 1 sauce flavor on side.