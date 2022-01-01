Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#8 Garlic Knot Eggplant Slider$4.99
Freshly breaded Eggplant covered in Pomodoro Sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
#8 Garlic Knot Eggplant Slider$5.99
Freshly breaded Eggplant covered in Pomodoro Sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
#8 Garlic Knot Meatball Slider$5.99
Chef Louis famous meatball covered in mozzarella cheese on a butter garlic knot.
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Trio Sliders image

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2 Sliders Kids$10.00
Trio Sliders$14.00
Choose your favorite 3 meats and have them on sliders!
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Smoked Brisket$4.95
Slider Pulled Pork$4.95
Slider Smoked Chicken$4.95
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders (TG)
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Roll$0.50
Trio Sliders$14.00
2 Sliders Kids$10.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Tony's Brisket Sliders$18.99
Smoke & Fire Sliders$12.99
Blueberry Sliders$13.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg$7.95
everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg
Chopped Brisket Slider$6.95
everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$11.00
Ground beef
Serrano ham
Caramelized onions
Salt and pepper
Aioli sauce (This aioli is spicier because extra Sriracha is added)
Blue cheese crumbled
Green onions, Fried onions
Garnished with parsley
FRIED ONIONS
Onions, Flour
Salt and pepper
Paprika, Milk
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY-EGGS
WHEAT-GLUTEN
SOY
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Serrano Sliders$11.00
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
Serrano Sliders$11.00
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
RH Angus Sliders$14.00
Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle. Choice of fries or any side salad.
More about Rustic House
Beef Sliders image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Sliders$13.95
Caramelized onion, 1000 island, American cheese.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Wing & Go - Las Vegas

4501 PARADISE RD, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Sliders$8.99
3 delicious classic sliders served with boom sauce, slaw and pickles. You’ll also find a little surprise of fried pickles in your box. Comes with 1 sauce flavor on side.
More about Wing & Go - Las Vegas
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
100% Beef Sliders$10.00
Mini-burgers, fresh grilled onions, cheese and pickles. Served with fresh cut French Fries.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

