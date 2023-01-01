Spinach and artichoke dip in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming
11760 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese Served with Tri Color Tortilla Chips. Sub Carrots & Celery for $2
Hennessey's Las Vegas
425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Spinach+ Artichoke Dip
|$12.00