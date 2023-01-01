Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming

11760 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese Served with Tri Color Tortilla Chips. Sub Carrots & Celery for $2
More about Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming
Consumer pic

 

Hennessey's Las Vegas

425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach+ Artichoke Dip$12.00
More about 18bin
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese served with Parmesan Garlic Bread.
More about Rustic House

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Corn Dogs

Noodle Soup

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chocolate Croissants

Carne Asada Burritos

Sticky Rice

Cheese Pizza

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston