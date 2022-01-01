Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve steak bowls

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Bowl P
Kids Steak Bowl$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Bowl P
Kids Steak Bowl$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Bowl P
Kids Steak Bowl$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Bowl P
Kids Steak Bowl$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Main pic

 

Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza

4441 E Bonanza Rd #105, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
REG STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$9.99
More about Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Lobster Salad

Crispy Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Shrimp Scampi

Garlic Knots

Avocado Salad

Tortas

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston