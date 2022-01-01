Steak burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Munch Box
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Steak and cheese burrito
|$9.99
Tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, Philly Steak meat, salsa, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito P
|Grilled Steak Burrito EC
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito EC
|Grilled Steak Burrito P
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito P
|Grilled Steak Burrito EC
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Steak Bite Burrito
|$11.75
Steak flavor Marinated soy bites in a double layered tortilla with cheese in between, lined with fresh spinach, lime rice with bell pepper, corn and black beans and finished with a horseradish sauce.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Burrito P
|Grilled Steak Burrito EC
|Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Fajita Burrito Steak
|$18.99
More about Dona Maria Tamales
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Steak-BURRITO
|$13.25
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.