Steak burritos in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve steak burritos

Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and cheese burrito$9.99
Tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, Philly Steak meat, salsa, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
More about Munch Box
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Burrito P
Grilled Steak Burrito EC
Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito EC
Grilled Steak Burrito P
Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito P
Grilled Steak Burrito EC
Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Bite Burrito$11.75
Steak flavor Marinated soy bites in a double layered tortilla with cheese in between, lined with fresh spinach, lime rice with bell pepper, corn and black beans and finished with a horseradish sauce.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Burrito P
Grilled Steak Burrito EC
Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito Steak$18.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Steak-BURRITO$13.25
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

