Steak tacos in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve steak tacos

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS$21.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ pickled red onion + avocado
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
Kids Steak Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
2 Grilled Steak Tacos P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
3 Grilled Steak Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
Kids Steak Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
2 Grilled Steak Tacos P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Steak Tacos$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
3 Grilled Steak Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Garden Grill

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$33.00
Steak Tacos$8.95
Tender marinated plant based stead served on a bed of green and purple cabbage topped with a chipotle sour cream on corn tortillas
A La Carte Steak Taco$4.00
More about Garden Grill
Item pic

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adobada Steak Tacos$11.95
Three tender marinated steak tacos on corn tortillas with kohlrabi sprouts, avocado sauce & sour cream.
L-Adobada Steak Tacos
More about Scenic Brewing Co.

