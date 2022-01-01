Steak tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS
|$21.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ pickled red onion + avocado
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
|Kids Steak Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|2 Grilled Steak Tacos P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
|Kids Steak Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|2 Grilled Steak Tacos P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Kids Steak Tacos
|$5.29
These two kid's tacos comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos C
More about Garden Grill
Garden Grill
7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas
|Steak Tacos
|$33.00
|Steak Tacos
|$8.95
Tender marinated plant based stead served on a bed of green and purple cabbage topped with a chipotle sour cream on corn tortillas
|A La Carte Steak Taco
|$4.00