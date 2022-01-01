Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Shortcake$2.50
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$5.00
Fresh picked strawberries are macerated and cooled in their own juice until blended together in sweet cream. Then we coat the entire pop with our made from scratch shortcake crumble. We recreated an iconic pop and our mom’s favorite summertime dessert using the same timeless steps to achieve a full flavor that makes us remember those warm summer days.
More about HUMMUS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas image

 

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$13.25
acai blended w/strawberry, almond butter, greek yogurt, agave & almond milk. toppings: strawberry, raspberry, banana, granola, drizzled with agave nectar. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
More about Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER) image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)$12.00
Tiered Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)$75.00
MOM Strawberry Shortcake
May 8th ONLY . LIMITED 20 cakes.Hurry!!
LOVE your MOM! Strawberry Shortcake.
If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
If you would like additional message plaque, please chose additional plaque!
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Bar$2.75
More about Above the Crust Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Enchiladas

Beef Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Potstickers

Fried Pickles

Teriyaki Steaks

Tossed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston