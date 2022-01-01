Strawberry shortcake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$2.50
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.00
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$5.00
Fresh picked strawberries are macerated and cooled in their own juice until blended together in sweet cream. Then we coat the entire pop with our made from scratch shortcake crumble. We recreated an iconic pop and our mom’s favorite summertime dessert using the same timeless steps to achieve a full flavor that makes us remember those warm summer days.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.00
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas
|STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|$13.25
acai blended w/strawberry, almond butter, greek yogurt, agave & almond milk. toppings: strawberry, raspberry, banana, granola, drizzled with agave nectar. gluten: granola, not vegan (honey)
Vegan options available. May contain nuts and/or *gluten
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)
|$12.00
|Tiered Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)
|$75.00
|MOM Strawberry Shortcake
May 8th ONLY . LIMITED 20 cakes.Hurry!!
LOVE your MOM! Strawberry Shortcake.
If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
If you would like additional message plaque, please chose additional plaque!