Stromboli in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve stromboli

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Stromboli$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
More about Side Piece Pizza
Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#23 Stromboli$13.19
Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, and Ham
#23 Stromboli$10.99
Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, and Ham
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Stromboli$21.95
Spinach, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Marinara
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
16" Holy Stromboli$18.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
14" Meat Lover Stromboli$15.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese
14" Holy Stromboli$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
More about Lucino's Pizza
Good Pie image

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Shroom Stromboli$18.00
This is inspired by our Shroom Pizza. Stromboli filled with caramelized onions & roasted mushrooms, garlic and NUMU Vegan cheese blend. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
Cheese Stromboli$15.00
Three cheeses layered in our three day fermented organic dough. Get creative and build you own Stromboli using up the three toppings. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
Quality Meats Stromboli$18.00
Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage layered with whole milk and fresh mozzarella cheese. Seasoned with oregano and local parsley. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
More about Good Pie
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Inch Stromboli$20.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Build Your Own Stromboli$15.99
Medium Traditional Stromboli$18.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Traditional Stromboli$15.99
Large Traditional Stromboli$21.99
Medium Traditional Stromboli$18.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium Build Your Own Stromboli$18.99
Small Traditional Stromboli$15.99
Large Traditional Stromboli$21.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Specialty Pizza and Any Stromboli$29.95
Large Cheese Pizza and Any Stromboli$22.95
More about Above the Crust Pizza

Map

