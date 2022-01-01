Stromboli in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Meat Stromboli
|$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#23 Stromboli
|$13.19
Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, and Ham
|#23 Stromboli
|$10.99
Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, and Ham
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Italian Stromboli
|$21.95
Spinach, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Marinara
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|16" Holy Stromboli
|$18.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
|14" Meat Lover Stromboli
|$15.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese
|14" Holy Stromboli
|$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Vegan Shroom Stromboli
|$18.00
This is inspired by our Shroom Pizza. Stromboli filled with caramelized onions & roasted mushrooms, garlic and NUMU Vegan cheese blend. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
|Cheese Stromboli
|$15.00
Three cheeses layered in our three day fermented organic dough. Get creative and build you own Stromboli using up the three toppings. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
|Quality Meats Stromboli
|$18.00
Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage layered with whole milk and fresh mozzarella cheese. Seasoned with oregano and local parsley. Served with a side of organic tomato sauce for dipping. 14 inch serves 2-3 people.
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|16 Inch Stromboli
|$20.49
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Small Build Your Own Stromboli
|$15.99
|Medium Traditional Stromboli
|$18.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Small Traditional Stromboli
|$15.99
|Large Traditional Stromboli
|$21.99
|Medium Traditional Stromboli
|$18.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Medium Build Your Own Stromboli
|$18.99
|Small Traditional Stromboli
|$15.99
|Large Traditional Stromboli
|$21.99