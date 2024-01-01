Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed pizza in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve stuffed pizza

Sicilian Guys Pizzeria

2233 North Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" STUFFED DEEP DISH PIZZA$18.00
Sink your teeth into the flaky, buttery crust that forms the foundation of our deep dish pizza. Baked to golden perfection, it's the ideal vessel for holding the robust layers of flavor within. It's classic Chicago Deep Dish.
More about Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Personal Stuffed Pizza$8.95
Stuffed pizza has an extra layer of dough and is typically more cheese than a deepish.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

