Stuffed pizza in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve stuffed pizza
More about Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
2233 North Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas
|12" STUFFED DEEP DISH PIZZA
|$18.00
Sink your teeth into the flaky, buttery crust that forms the foundation of our deep dish pizza. Baked to golden perfection, it's the ideal vessel for holding the robust layers of flavor within. It's classic Chicago Deep Dish.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Lunch Personal Stuffed Pizza
|$8.95
Stuffed pizza has an extra layer of dough and is typically more cheese than a deepish.