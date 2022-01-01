Sweet corn in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve sweet corn
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill
1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas
|Sweet Corn (Small)
|$8.99
|Sweet Corn
|$2.99
|Sweet Corn (Medium)
|$14.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill
5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125, Las Vegas
|Sweet Corn (Small)
|$8.99
|Sweet Corn
|$2.99
|Sweet Corn (Large)
|$24.99
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Large (4) Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
|$15.00
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
|Small (2) Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
|$8.75
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill
7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas
|Sweet Corn
|$2.99