Sweet potato fries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Lightly salted.
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo Wing Co
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Lightly salted.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
FRENCH FRIES
POTs
333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.99
Fried sweet potato with spices. Vegan. Fried in Peanut Oil
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
Ketchup, Pesto Aioli, Choice of Flavor: Regular, Garlic Parm, Garlic Rosemary, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
|Vegan Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
Ketchup, Ranch, Choice of Flavor: Regular, Garlic Rosemary, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing King
4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Waffle Waffle Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Waffle battered, waffle cut, sweet potato fries seasoned with honey garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade spicy buttermilk syrup.