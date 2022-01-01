Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Lightly salted.
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
VooDoo Wing Co image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo Wing Co

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
More about VooDoo Wing Co
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Lightly salted.
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
7d75774b-ef0f-46ba-bf19-34a0b5067a6a image

FRENCH FRIES

POTs

333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Fried sweet potato with spices. Vegan. Fried in Peanut Oil
More about POTs
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Smoke & Fire
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Ketchup, Pesto Aioli, Choice of Flavor: Regular, Garlic Parm, Garlic Rosemary, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
Vegan Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Ketchup, Ranch, Choice of Flavor: Regular, Garlic Rosemary, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Consumer pic

 

Garden Grill

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about Garden Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing King

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (3817 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Waffle Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Waffle battered, waffle cut, sweet potato fries seasoned with honey garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade spicy buttermilk syrup.
More about Wing King

