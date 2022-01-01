Tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve tacos
Birria El Compa
3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.25
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
|TACO DORADO CHIVO
|$3.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas
|4 Tacos Plate
|$8.99
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
|3 Grilled Chicken Tacos C
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Tacos Regular
|$15.00
Choice of 3 Tacos Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Choose 2 Taco Platter
|$11.95
|Choose 3 Taco Platter
|$13.95
|TACO PARTY PACK
|$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos
|$12.00
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
|Bajamar Fish Taco
|$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Spicy Octopus Taco
|$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
|3 Carne Asada Tacos
|$19.45
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Dorado Taco
|$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Leone Cafe
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.99
Eggs with chorizo, potato, cotija cheese, salsa, pico de gallo, avocado.
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
|Taquizas St Taco
|$3.50
Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / RajasconQueso.Toppedwithchoppedonions, cilantro,&lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Octopus Chicharron Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
|Gobernador Taco
|$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Marlin Taco
|$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Mini Taco Meal
|$9.79
2 mini tacos, side and soda
|Taco
|$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Mini Taco
|$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
