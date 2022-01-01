Tacos in Las Vegas

QUESO TACO CHIVO image

 

Birria El Compa

3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.25
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
TACO DORADO CHIVO$3.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
4 Tacos Plate$8.99
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos C
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Regular$15.00
Choice of 3 Tacos Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos C
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Choose 2 Taco Platter$11.95
Choose 3 Taco Platter$13.95
TACO PARTY PACK$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Quesabirria Taco Plate image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos$12.00
Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
Bajamar Fish Taco$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos C
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
3 Carnitas Tacos image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
3 Carne Asada Tacos$19.45
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos C
Dorado Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Dorado Taco$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Sagos image

 

Sagos

4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
TACO BLANDITO DE RES image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
QUESO TACO DE RES$4.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Tacos Plate$8.99
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Banner pic

 

Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$13.99
Eggs with chorizo, potato, cotija cheese, salsa, pico de gallo, avocado.
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Taquizas St Taco$3.50
Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / RajasconQueso.Toppedwithchoppedonions, cilantro,&lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50
MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY
Octopus Chicharron Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Gobernador Taco$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
Tacos image

 

Yourway Restaurant

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$9.99
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Taco Meal$9.79
2 mini tacos, side and soda
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mini Taco Meal$9.79
2 mini tacos, side and soda
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Mini Taco Meal$9.79
2 mini tacos, side and soda
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
