Tamales in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve tamales
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|SINGLE TAMAL
|$0.00
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|Dozen Sweet Tamales
|$21.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF) 🍍🍍🍍
|Half Dozen Sweet Tamales
|$16.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF) 🍍🍍🍍
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|DOZEN TAMALES BIRRIA
|$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH.
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Large (4) Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
|$15.50
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
|Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
|$10.25
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|DOZEN TAMALES BIRRIA
|$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH .
HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|SINGLE TAMAL
|$0.00
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|FAMILY PACK Tamales
|$60.95
👩👩👧👦 1 dz. tamales
1 quart of rice, 1 quart of beans, med chips and med salsa.
Could feeds 8 people!
|Half Dozen Sweet Tamales
|$16.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF)
🍍🍍🍍
More about Letty's on Main
Letty's on Main
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Tamale
|$5.00
Pork / Beef / Chicken / Rajas con Queso / Chipotle Fajitas. Add enchilada sauce & melted cheese. .50
More about Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD
Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD
5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas
|DOZEN TAMALES RAJAS & CHEESE
|$29.99
DOZEN RAJAS & CHEESE TAMALES .
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
|DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES
|$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH.
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.