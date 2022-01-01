Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGLE TAMAL$0.00
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Dozen Sweet Tamales$21.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF) 🍍🍍🍍
Half Dozen Sweet Tamales$16.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF) 🍍🍍🍍
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Tacotarian image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
DOZEN TAMALES BIRRIA$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH.
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large (4) Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$15.50
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$10.25
**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Tacotarian image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
DOZEN TAMALES BIRRIA$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH .
HOLIDAY DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
More about Tacotarian
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
SINGLE TAMAL$0.00
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
FAMILY PACK Tamales$60.95
👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 1 dz. tamales
1 quart of rice, 1 quart of beans, med chips and med salsa.
Could feeds 8 people!
Half Dozen Sweet Tamales$16.25
Made with pineapple and raisins (GF)
🍍🍍🍍
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
Letty's image

 

Letty's on Main

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale$5.00
Pork / Beef / Chicken / Rajas con Queso / Chipotle Fajitas. Add enchilada sauce & melted cheese. .50
More about Letty's on Main
Banner pic

 

Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOZEN TAMALES RAJAS & CHEESE$29.99
DOZEN RAJAS & CHEESE TAMALES .
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES$29.99
DOZEN BIRRIA TAMALES WITH 12 OZ OF BIRRIA BROTH.
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS AND TAMALES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 11/22 & 11/23.
More about Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Falafel Pitas

Grilled Chicken

Sweet Corn

Key Lime Pies

Brulee

Custard

Carne Asada Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (971 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston