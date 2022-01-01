Taquitos in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquito Bites$4.00
More about Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Chicken Taquitos$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Taquitos (24)$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos (100)$129.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
3 Chicken Taquitos$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Taquitos (24)$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos (100)$129.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
3 Shredded Beef Taquitos$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
3 Chicken Taquitos$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese. GF
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Taquitos image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$9.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Taquitos image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$9.95
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos (50)$69.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
Taquitos (24)$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
3 Shredded Beef Taquitos$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$10.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Taquitos$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese. GF
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$8.00
(2) Chicken tinga, beef, or potatoes & cheese. Topped with crema,
More about Letty's
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$17.00
3 tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, lettuce,pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce on the side.
More about Rustic House

