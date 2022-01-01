Taquitos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve taquitos
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Taquito Bites
|$4.00
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|3 Chicken Taquitos
|$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
|Taquitos (24)
|$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Taquitos (100)
|$129.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
|3 Chicken Taquitos
|$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
|Taquitos (24)
|$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Taquitos (100)
|$129.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
|3 Shredded Beef Taquitos
|$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
|3 Chicken Taquitos
|$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese. GF
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$9.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$9.95
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Taquitos (50)
|$69.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Taquitos (24)
|$36.00
Chicken or Shredded Beef, Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
|3 Shredded Beef Taquitos
|$5.39
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Taquitos
|$10.99
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese. GF
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$8.00
(2) Chicken tinga, beef, or potatoes & cheese. Topped with crema,