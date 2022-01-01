Teriyaki bowls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.69
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Keiki Teriyaki Kids Bowl
|$6.50
Grilled chicken over sushi rice with sweet corn, edamame, and shredded carrots with teriyaki sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
|Broiled Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Broiled salmon, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.69
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.69
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.69
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.49