Teriyaki bowls in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.49
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$7.69
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Keiki Teriyaki Kids Bowl$6.50
Grilled chicken over sushi rice with sweet corn, edamame, and shredded carrots with teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
Broiled Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Broiled salmon, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$7.69
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.49
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.49
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$7.69
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$7.69
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.49
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Main pic

 

Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza

4441 E Bonanza Rd #105, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
REG STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$9.99
More about Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza

