Thai chicken salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve thai chicken salad
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.49
Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and Kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crisp wontons and spicy Thai peanut dressing.
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing