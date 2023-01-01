Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai chicken salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve thai chicken salad

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$14.49
Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and Kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crisp wontons and spicy Thai peanut dressing.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

