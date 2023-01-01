Tofu salad in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Asparagus with Tofu Salad$12.00
micro greens, tomatoes, shaved soy cheese, wafu vinaigrette, kurozu reduction
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry, Kale, Tofu Salad$9.50
**GF** A delicious blend of curry and mayo mixed with cubed, baked tofu, walnuts and cranberries and mixed with kale massaged with fresh lemon and olive oil.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

 

Daikon Vegan Sushi

7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Larb (Thai Style Salad)🌶$10.00
Tofu crumbled, red onions, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), G/F
Tofu Larb (Thai style salad)$12.00
Tofu crumbled, red onion, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), GF
More about Daikon Vegan Sushi

