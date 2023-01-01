Tofu salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve tofu salad
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Grilled Asparagus with Tofu Salad
|$12.00
micro greens, tomatoes, shaved soy cheese, wafu vinaigrette, kurozu reduction
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Curry, Kale, Tofu Salad
|$9.50
**GF** A delicious blend of curry and mayo mixed with cubed, baked tofu, walnuts and cranberries and mixed with kale massaged with fresh lemon and olive oil.
Daikon Vegan Sushi
7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Tofu Larb (Thai Style Salad)🌶
|$10.00
Tofu crumbled, red onions, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), G/F
|Tofu Larb (Thai style salad)
|$12.00
Tofu crumbled, red onion, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), GF