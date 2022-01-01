Tomato soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve tomato soup
Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
2801 N Tenaya Way, LAS VEGAS
|-Bowl of Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|TOMATO SOUP
|$5.00
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Tomato Soup - Cup of Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup (V)
|$4.50
Housemade roasted garlic tomato soup.
Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Cup
|$4.95
|Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl
|$6.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Tomato Basil Soup *
|$9.50
Onions, Celery
Tomatoes, Garlic
EVOO
Tomato juice, Thyme
Butter, Sugar
Salt and pepper
Sandwich with brie cheese
Butter, Garnished with Basil
ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN