Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve tomato soup

Banner pic

 

Aces & Ales (Tenaya)

2801 N Tenaya Way, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
-Bowl of Tomato Soup$6.00
More about Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar image

 

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOMATO SOUP$5.00
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup - Cup of Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup (V)$4.50
Housemade roasted garlic tomato soup.
More about The Coffee Class
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Cup$4.95
Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl$6.95
More about Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup *$9.50
Onions, Celery
Tomatoes, Garlic
EVOO
Tomato juice, Thyme
Butter, Sugar
Salt and pepper
Sandwich with brie cheese
Butter, Garnished with Basil
ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$9.50
vegetarian tomato basil soup w/ mini grilled brie sandwich
More about Firefly Tapas Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Falafel Pitas

Cheese Pizza

Edamame

Chocolate Croissants

Garlic Knots

Bruschetta

Carne Asada

Tzatziki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston