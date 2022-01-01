Turkey clubs in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Turkey Club
|$14.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough bread, served with choice of fries
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Bean & Vegetable Soup and 1/2 Turkey Sandwich
|$8.50
Bean and Vegetable Soup with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomato, Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs with a Half Turkey Sandwich.
|Turkey Sandwich
|$8.00
Thin-Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijonnaise, Wheat Bread
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich on Ciabatta w/ Chips
|$7.50
Smoked Turkey, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomato & Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta bread
More about Munch Box
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Turkey Club
|$9.99
Choice of bread, hot turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on toast white bread
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about SoulBelly
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|SMOKED TURKEY CLUB
|$17.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island on TX Toast
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$5.50
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich