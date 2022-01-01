Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough bread, served with choice of fries
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bean & Vegetable Soup and 1/2 Turkey Sandwich$8.50
Bean and Vegetable Soup with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomato, Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs with a Half Turkey Sandwich.
Turkey Sandwich$8.00
Thin-Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijonnaise, Wheat Bread
Roasted Turkey Sandwich on Ciabatta w/ Chips$7.50
Smoked Turkey, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomato & Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta bread
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$9.99
Choice of bread, hot turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about Munch Box
Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on toast white bread
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMOKED TURKEY CLUB$17.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island on TX Toast
More about SoulBelly
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender's #293
Wicked Donuts image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$5.50
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
More about Wicked Donuts
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Panini$14.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo and rosemary aioli. On Ciabatta. GF bread option.
More about The Coffee Class

