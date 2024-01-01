Vegetable biryani in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$16.00
Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron and cooked on low heat.
More about Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
7425 S Durango Dr Suite 103, Las Vegas
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.00
A flavorful Indian dish made with basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and a variety of spices. Indian style vegetable fried rice. Served with Raita (yogurt).