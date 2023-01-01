Vegetable soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve vegetable soup
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Bean & Vegetable Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Bean and Vegetable Soup with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomato, Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs with a Half Grilled Cheese
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Tuscan Vegetable Soup
|$12.95
Roasted eggplant, zucchini, summer squash and red bell peppers in a hearty vegetable broth with a basil pesto drizzle.