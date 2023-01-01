Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve vegetable soup

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bean & Vegetable Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese$8.50
Bean and Vegetable Soup with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Tomato, Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs with a Half Grilled Cheese
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuscan Vegetable Soup$12.95
Roasted eggplant, zucchini, summer squash and red bell peppers in a hearty vegetable broth with a basil pesto drizzle.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Soup$5.95
Assorted vegetable in clear broth
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

