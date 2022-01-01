Waffles in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve waffles

Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Little Chicken and Waffle Platters$30.49
8 mini waffles, 12 oz. of tenders or 12 wings (Add 1.00)
Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters$16.29
4 mini waffles, 6 oz. of tenders or 6 wings (Add .50)
Chicken & Waffle Combo$18.89
Chicken, waffles butter, syrup, 2 dipping sauces, and 2 sides of your choice
More about Waffle Brothers
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Waffles$4.99
Vegan Chicken & Waffle$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Strip View Cafe
Banner pic

 

Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Waffles$9.99
Belgian Waffle
More about Leone Cafe
129f0fee-7e8c-4005-9958-7be19a0ea330 image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Iron Baked Belgian Waffle$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Add 1 Waffle image

 

Yourway Restaurant

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add 1 Waffle$3.00
More about Yourway Restaurant

