Waffles in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve waffles
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Double Little Chicken and Waffle Platters
|$30.49
8 mini waffles, 12 oz. of tenders or 12 wings (Add 1.00)
|Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters
|$16.29
4 mini waffles, 6 oz. of tenders or 6 wings (Add .50)
|Chicken & Waffle Combo
|$18.89
Chicken, waffles butter, syrup, 2 dipping sauces, and 2 sides of your choice
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Side of Waffles
|$4.99
|Vegan Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Waffle Fries
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Strip View Cafe
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
More about Leone Cafe
Leone Cafe
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas
|Belgian Waffles
|$9.99
Belgian Waffle
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Iron Baked Belgian Waffle
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95