Wonton soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve wonton soup
Aloha Kitchen - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
MY Asia - Horseshoe Casino & Hotel - Las Vegas, NV
3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$21.00
Egg Noodle, Pork Wonton, Slices of BBQ Pork
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$13.95
Shrimp and pork wontons, shrimp, pork, green onions, cilantro, garlic, and peppers.
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$17.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Wonton Soup
|$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
Chicken wrapped wonton, bok choy, shrimp, and green onion in clear broth
Aloha Kitchen - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Wonton Soup
|$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$17.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.