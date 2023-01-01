Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve wonton soup

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen - UNLV
Consumer pic

 

MY Asia - Horseshoe Casino & Hotel - Las Vegas, NV

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Noodle Soup$21.00
Egg Noodle, Pork Wonton, Slices of BBQ Pork
More about MY Asia - Horseshoe Casino & Hotel - Las Vegas, NV
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$13.95
Shrimp and pork wontons, shrimp, pork, green onions, cilantro, garlic, and peppers.
More about Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$17.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken wrapped wonton, bok choy, shrimp, and green onion in clear broth
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$12.79
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen - Charleston
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$17.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
Item pic

 

Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road

4023 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wor Wonton Soup$21.95
Wontons stuffed with minced pork and shrimp served in a rich broth with vegetables and sliced beef.
More about Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road

