Wontons in Las Vegas

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$13.95
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$16.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Wonton Soup
|$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Wonton Soup
|$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Fried Wonton
|$10.95
Deep fried Wonton wrapped with ground chicken and shrimp served with sweet an sour sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
Chicken wrapped wonton, bok choy, shrimp, and green onion in clear broth