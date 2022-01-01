Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve wontons

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Lamaii image

 

Lamaii

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)
Takeout
WONTON CHIPS$3.00
More about Lamaii
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$13.95
More about Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$16.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$11.29
Noodle soup with 3 pieces of wonton, char siu pork, eggs, and green onions.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Wonton$10.95
Deep fried Wonton wrapped with ground chicken and shrimp served with sweet an sour sauce.
Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken wrapped wonton, bok choy, shrimp, and green onion in clear broth
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$16.95
Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.
More about Lemongrass & Lime

