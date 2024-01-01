Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve yellow curry

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$12.95
Onions, Carrots, Potatoes with Choice of Protein and Rice.
More about QWIK THAI
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ewe Yellow Curry Powder$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, black soy and yellow curry powder
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with egg, onion, tomato and yellow curry
Yellow Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai yellow curry, tossed with potato cubes and onion
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$15.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
Consumer pic

 

Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road

3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry$0.00
Yellow Curry sautéed with Coconut Milk then simmered with Potato and Onion. Served with Thai Jasmine Rice.
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Lasagna

Mediterranean Salad

Pork Belly

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Drunken Noodles

Chocolate Cake

Baked Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1249 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston