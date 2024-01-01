Yellow curry in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve yellow curry
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
QWIK THAI
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Onions, Carrots, Potatoes with Choice of Protein and Rice.
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pad See Ewe Yellow Curry Powder
|$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, black soy and yellow curry powder
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with egg, onion, tomato and yellow curry
|Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai yellow curry, tossed with potato cubes and onion
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$15.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Yellow Curry sautéed with Coconut Milk then simmered with Potato and Onion. Served with Thai Jasmine Rice.