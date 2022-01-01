Yogurt parfaits in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|BYO Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.50
Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|BYO Yogurt Parfait
|$8.50