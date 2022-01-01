Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Yogurt Parfait$5.00
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Item pic

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$6.50
Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Yogurt Parfait$8.50
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait Creme Brulee$7.00
Yogurt layered with Granola and fresh berries with Caramelized sugar
More about Unique Eat's

