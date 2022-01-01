Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
GRILLED TROUT$23.00
HH Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
More about Old Soul
Downtown Las Vegas image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
CHORIZO & HASH BROWN$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
More about eat.
Carson Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIES$6.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
More about 18bin
Downtown Terrace image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (1913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Downtown Terrace

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Burritos

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tamales

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

