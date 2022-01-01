Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
GRILLED TROUT$23.00
HH Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
More about Old Soul
Downtown Las Vegas image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
CHORIZO & HASH BROWN$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Carson Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Inari Roll$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aïoli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
SoulBelly image

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 MEAT COMBO$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
BBQ BASICS$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
TEXAS BRISKET 1lb$32.00
More about SoulBelly
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIES$6.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
More about 18bin
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Letty's
Banger Brewing image

 

Banger Brewing

450 Fremont St #135, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (2182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MUG CLUB$120.00
Single Ticket$50.00
More about Banger Brewing
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern image

 

Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern

725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern
Atomic Liquors & Kitchen image

 

Atomic Liquors & Kitchen

927 Fremont Street, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Atomic Liquors & Kitchen
Downtown Terrace image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (1913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Downtown Terrace
Bin 702 image

SANDWICHES

Bin 702

707 E Fremont St #1220, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bin 702
Atomic Tavern image

 

Atomic Tavern

1402 S 3rd St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Atomic Tavern

