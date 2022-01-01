Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Old Soul
Old Soul
495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
|GRILLED TROUT
|$23.00
|HH Roasted Cauliflower
|$6.00
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|CHORIZO & HASH BROWN
|$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Carson Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pepp on Pepp Flatbread
|$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
|Iron Chef Burger 2.0
|$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Vegan Inari Roll
|$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
chipotle aïoli
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
More about SoulBelly
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|3 MEAT COMBO
|$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
|BBQ BASICS
|$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
|TEXAS BRISKET 1lb
|$32.00
More about 18bin
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRIES
|$6.50
|Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.50
|Buff Chx. Nachos
|$13.50
More about Letty's
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Banger Brewing
Banger Brewing
450 Fremont St #135, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|MUG CLUB
|$120.00
|Single Ticket
|$50.00
More about Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern
725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
More about Downtown Terrace
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Downtown Terrace
707 Fremont St., Las Vegas
More about Atomic Tavern
Atomic Tavern
1402 S 3rd St, Las Vegas