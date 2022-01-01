Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
|KILLER GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
|LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS
|$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.