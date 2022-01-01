Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
More about eat.
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Letty's

