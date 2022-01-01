Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|DOZEN
|$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|HALF DOZEN
|$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|Lunch #1
|$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
|BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP
|$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
Birria El Compa
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO
|$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Gobernador Taco
|$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Marlin Taco
|$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
|Octopus Chicharron Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.