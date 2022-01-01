Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Lunch #1$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Tacotarian image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
More about Tacotarian
Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
More about Birria El Compa
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Letty's
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobernador Taco$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

