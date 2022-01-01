Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Downtown
/
Las Vegas
/
Downtown
/
Arugula Salad
Downtown restaurants that serve arugula salad
eat.
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
No reviews yet
ARUGULA SALAD
$13.00
Asparagus, oven-roasted tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted whole almonds and lemon herb vinaigrette
More about eat.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
Avg 3.6
(326 reviews)
Beet and Arugula Salad
$11.50
More about 18bin
