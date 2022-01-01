Arugula salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ARUGULA SALAD$13.00
Asparagus, oven-roasted tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted whole almonds and lemon herb vinaigrette
More about eat.
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beet and Arugula Salad$11.50
More about 18bin

