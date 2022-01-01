Burritos in Downtown

Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Cali Burrito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
More about Tacotarian
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
More about Letty's

