Ceviche in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve ceviche
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Shrimp Ceviche-TOSTADA
|$10.50
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Yellowtail with Ceviche Salsa
|$14.00
serrano chilis, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tear drop tomatoes, yuzu-lime dressing
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Ceviche De Coliflor
|$6.99
Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Ceviche
|$9.00
Fish cooked in a pico lime & cucumber sauce, sliced avocados & tostaditas.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Ceviche Sampler
|$22.00
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish"La PLaya"Ceviches. Served with a bag of chips.
