Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve ceviche

Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche-TOSTADA$10.50
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yellowtail with Ceviche Salsa$14.00
serrano chilis, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tear drop tomatoes, yuzu-lime dressing
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche De Coliflor$6.99
Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$9.00
Fish cooked in a pico lime & cucumber sauce, sliced avocados & tostaditas.
More about Letty's
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Sampler$22.00
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish"La PLaya"Ceviches. Served with a bag of chips.
Ceviche Sampler$22.00
Sampler of our favorite ceviches!
Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish"La Playa" ceviches. Served with a bag of chips.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Tostadas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Hash Browns

Chilaquiles

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston