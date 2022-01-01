Chilaquiles in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Bolillo bread stuffed with refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips (choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole) and topped with crema and queso fresco
|Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)