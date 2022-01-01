Chilaquiles in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Item pic

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$14.00
More about eat.
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Torta de Chilaquiles$9.99
Bolillo bread stuffed with refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips (choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole) and topped with crema and queso fresco
Chilaquiles$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)
More about Tacotarian
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$11.00
Choice of: Ranchera, tomatillo or mole sauce, *two eggs, served with refried beans, topped with chopped onion, queso cotija, & crema. Add a protein 2
More about Letty's

