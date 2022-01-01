Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chimichangas

Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Takeout
Chimichanga$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

