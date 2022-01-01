Chimichangas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Chimichanga
|$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|CHIMICHANGA
|$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO